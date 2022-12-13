Queen of the South have been drawn at home to Kelty Hearts in the Quarter Final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Doonhamers defeated Alloa Athletic 4-2 at the Indodrill Stadium on Friday evening.

Lee Connelly opened the scoring for Wullie Gibson's side, before Adam King and Kevin Cawley sent the Wasps into the break with the lead.

Second half goals from Ciaran McKenna, Lee Connelly and Josh Todd ensured it was Queens who progressed to the next round.

The Quarter Final matches are due to take place on 10 / 11 January with confirmation of when the matches will be played to be provided in due course.

Should Wullie Gibson's side progress against Kelty then they will face either Hamilton Academical or Clyde for a spot in the final.

Consistency has been Queen of the South's achilles heel this season, with the side languishing in seventh place in the League One table.

Although just three sides separate Queens to bottom of the league, they are only five points behind play-off pushing Montrose.

Success again for Queens?

Success has been found before though in the SPFL Trust Trophy, known previously as the Challenge Cup.

Queens have lifted the trophy twice before - the most recent coming 10 seasons previously, and their first coming 10 seasons before the second.

Partick Thistle were dispatched in the most recent final that went all the way to penalties.

The match remained goal-less throughout 90 minutes, before Nicky Clark netted in the 101 minute of the match.

Kris Doolan equalised though for the Jags as the clock struck 120 minutes played.

Queens were victorious on penalties however with Partick Thistle missing two of their penalties.

Back in the 2002/03 season Queen of the South lifted the trophy for the first time, defeating Brechin City 2-0 in the final.

Goals from John O'Neil and Derek Lyle saw Queens lift the trophy at the Broadwood stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...