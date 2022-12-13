Woman dies following Carlisle property fire at Hadrian's Garden
A woman has died following a fire at a property in Carlisle.
Police were contact at 8:23am on 13 December to the report of a fire at Hadrian's Garden.
Emergency services including Cumbria Police, Cumbria Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service were in attendance.
A joint investigation is ongoing between Cumbria Fire and Rescue and Cumbria Police.
