A woman has died following a fire at a property in Carlisle.

Police were contact at 8:23am on 13 December to the report of a fire at Hadrian's Garden.

Emergency services including Cumbria Police, Cumbria Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service were in attendance.

A joint investigation is ongoing between Cumbria Fire and Rescue and Cumbria Police.

