A new date has been set for the Cumbria derby which was postponed at the weekend.

The match between Carlisle United and Barrow will now take place on Tuesday 31 January.

There will be a 7:45pm kick off time for the fixture.

The match which was scheduled for Saturday 10 December was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.

Carlisle United say that tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date.

