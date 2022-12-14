From Lockerbie to Stranraer and Hawick to Longtown, Ukrainians have had an impact in our region.

For author Peter Kormylo, documenting their history was also an opportunity to reflect on his own heritage.

Speaking of his research, Mr Kormylo said: "I researched all the camps, all the hostels, 44 of them, where there were Ukrainians domiciled.

"That was a very interesting piece of research, so I have interviewed displaced persons, refugees, soldiers either of the Polish armed forces, the Canadian armed forces or the Galicia division."

In total 65 people's stories from across the borders were used to create his book, Scotland's Ukrainians - Their Story.

Peter Kormylo has released a book documenting the history of Ukrainians in the region. Credit: ITV Border

Mr Kormolyo continued: "The Ukrainians who came to Scotland were following the jews to Glasgow and Edinburgh to work for them to make enough money to get on to Canada, so the very early waves are some of the most interesting to study."

The book was launched at the historical home of J M Barrie in Dumfries.

Natalie Smith from the Peter Pan Monte Brae Trust said: "Our mission is to grow a love of books amongst the youngest of readers, as we all know, children who read become adults who read.

"That makes such a difference in their lives and it was lovely that Peter chose Moat Brae to launch his book as it certainly shows how books can open a whole new world and bring us all together."

All photos dating back to the early 1900s were donated for the publication by family members and descendants.

Mr Kormolyo spoke about how he was always encouraged to write, he said: "I have lived with all these Ukrainians and that first generation have now gone but I lived with them, I observed them, I witnessed them and they always said to me, please write something."

Peter hopes to share the book and its stories to Ukrainian readers in Europe in the months ahead with a Ukrainian translation also in the works.

