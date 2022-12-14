A man accused of murdering his baby boy has appeared in court alongside a woman charged with causing or allowing her young son to die.

Reece Kelly, 30, and 22-year-old Georgia Wright face allegations brought as part of a Cumbria police investigation into the death of four-month-old Dallas Kelly, from Workington.

Reece Kelly, of Hunday Court, Workington, faces one charge which alleges the murder of Dallas contrary to common law in the town on October 15, 2021.

Kelly also faces two further charges alleging the ill-treatment/neglect both of Dallas and also a second child, a boy aged under two.

Wright, of Workington, stands accused of causing or allowing a child to die.

In addition, Wright faces two charges alleging child neglect, one relating to Dallas and a second concerning the other young boy.

It is alleged the neglect occurred in the case of each defendant in Workington between May 23 and October 15 of 2021.

Both Kelly and Wright appeared in the dock at North and West Cumbria Magistrates’ Court in Carlisle on Wednesday.

They spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses and were represented, respectively, by defence lawyers Sara Longden and Julia Morgan.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Carlisle Crown Court, where the pair are due to appear in front of a judge on Friday of this week at a preliminary hearing.

In the meantime, Kelly was remanded in custody by the district judge, John Temperley, while Wright was granted conditional bail.

