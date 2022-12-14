A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed three 16-year-old boys.

The crash took place on the A711 Dumfries to Kirkcudbright Road on Wednesday 16 March, 2022.

The incident resulted in the deaths of three 16-year-olds and caused serious injuries to three further men.

Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16, were travelling in a Honda Civic when the crash occurred at around 12.20am.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 17-year-old boy is expected to appear in court at a later date.

