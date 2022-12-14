Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby.

The boy, from Workington, died in October 2021, Cumbria Police said.

Two people are due to appear in court today (Wednesday 14 December) in connection with his death.

Reece Kelly, 30, from Workington, has been charged with murder and two counts of child neglect.

Georgia Wright, 22, from Workington, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to die and two counts of child neglect.

Both have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to the death of a four-month-old boy, and another child under the age of two.

