The cold snap of weather continues throughout the country with temperatures still remaining well below freezing for many.

Temperatures are set to remain the wrong side of zero for much of the rest of this week and a level three cold weather warning remains in place until at least Friday.

Strain and pressure to cope with the soaring costs of energy coupled with the bitterly cold temperatures has led many to seek support this winter time.

There are many valuable services on offer for people to use such as warm spaces throughout their local community, to various targeted benefits from the Government.

Warm spaces offer an area for people to get out of the cold and mix with local residents.

Hot drinks and meals are also often provided at the warm spaces.

There is also a range of support on offer from the Government this winter that can help people cope with the astronomical rise in energy costs.

Energy Bills Support Scheme

The Government announced the Energy Bills Support Scheme which will give every household £400 off their electricity bill.

You don’t need to do anything to get the money and you won’t have to pay it back.

Energy Price Guarantee

The Government has put a limit for most households on the rates your supplier can charge you for gas and electricity.

This is called the Energy Price Guarantee. It started on 1 October 2022 and lasts until 31 March 2023.

Warm Home Discount Scheme

If you receive benefits then you may be entitled to £150 off your electricity bill or £150 added to your prepayment meter.

A range of suppliers have signed up for the scheme and a list of these can be found on the Citizens Advice website.

Fuel Vouchers

If you can't afford to top up your prepayment meter, you might be able to get a fuel voucher. This is a code given to you in a letter or in a text message or email.

You can use it to add credit to your gas card or electricity key. If you don't have one of these, contact your supplier to get one.

Winter Fuel Payment

The Winter Fuel Payment is an annual one-off payment to help you pay for heating during the winter.

You can usually get a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25 September 1956.

Cold Weather Payments

Cold Weather Payments are one-off payments to help you pay for extra heating costs when it’s very cold.

You’ll get a payment each time the temperature drops below a specific temperature for a set period of time.

You can only claim for cold weather payments if you receive certain benefits.

