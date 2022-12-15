Drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 have been recovered by Police Scotland officers in Ecclefechan.

Road policing officers stopped a vehicle on the M74 northbound near junction 19, Ecclefechan 11:55am on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

A significant quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 was found within the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs seizure and will appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal ahead of the court date.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...