Play Brightcove video

Lori Carnochan meets John McOwan, from Peebles, who has released his debut novel at the age of 101.

John McOwan spent most of his days during lockdown writing about his time in the military.

His military career saw him work as a mechanical engineer with the so-called ‘Desert Rats’, where he was stationed in the Middle East, Cairo and Italy.

John’s book gives a personal account of the harsh terrain and climate in the desert, explaining that the relentless, oppressive heat was just as much an enemy as the forces they were deployed to fight against.

He also writes about the part he played in the D-Day landings, including the horrors he witnessed at Gold Beach in Normandy.

In 1946, he was discharged from the British Army as a Sergeant, and returned home to the Borders.

“At first, I wasn’t sure how much I had to write, but it was like opening a can of worms. Once I started, I couldn’t stop and suddenly there weren’t enough hours in the day,” explains John.

“It’s been really therapeutic to put pen to paper and relive some of those memories.”

In order to pen his memoirs, John was provided with specialist equipment from Blind Veterans UK, who help veterans with visual impairments.

He learned how to use a tablet to take photos of his writings, which he then sent to the charity via email to be typed up.

John hopes his memoirs will help families who have lost loved ones through war.

Catch up on all episodes of Border Life here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...