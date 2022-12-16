Carlisle United vs Northampton Town fixture postponed

Carlisle United’s game against Northampton Town this Saturday has been postponed.

A referee appointed by the English Football League declared the pitch unplayable for Saturday’s match, after a week of freezing temperatures.

While temperatures are expected to rise before Saturday afternoon, the referee did not consider this enough time for the pitch to thaw sufficiently before kick off time on Saturday.

Owing to the travelling arrangements for supporters of both clubs, an early decision was made to postpone the match.

The two clubs have agreed to re-arrange the fixture for Tuesday 20 December and any tickets purchased for Saturday will be valid for the Tuesday evening game.

Carlisle United’s Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens said: "We understand the quick turnaround may make it difficult for fans to rearrange their travel plans in order to attend this fixture.

“With an already long period since our last game was played and the significant improvement of the weather forecast for next week, it was felt that a quick rescheduling was the best option.”

The decision follows the rearrangement of Carlisle United’s home fixture against Barrow on Saturday 10 December, which was was postponed owing to a frozen pitch. That game has been rearranged for Tuesday 31 December 2023.

