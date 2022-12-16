Catch Up On Representing Border - 15th December 2022

On tonight's budget special - John Swinney raises top rates by a penny in the pound to help pay for extra spending on the NHS. The Scottish Government say the tax changes are needed to support public services - the Tories warn the increases will hamper economic growth. Peter MacMahon gets analysis of the main measures from Professor Graeme Roy, the chair of Scotland's official independent economic forecaster and he asks the Deputy First Minister if he's broken a manifesto pledge by putting up tax.

