Play Brightcove video

Ciaran Fitzpatrick reports from Carlisle Crown Court

Two people charged following the alleged murder and neglect of a baby boy in Workington have appeared in front of a Crown Court judge.

Reece Martin Kelly, 30, stands accused of murdering his four-month-old son, Dallas Kelly, in Workington on 19 October 2021.

Georgia Wright, 22, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of Dallas.

It is alleged she did so at a time when she was a member of the same household as Kelly and had frequent contact with Dallas.

Kelly and Wright also jointly face two charges which allege cruelty to a person aged under 16.

Both defendants appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 16 December for a preliminary hearing.

Kelly appeared remotely over a video link from custody; while Wright was in the court dock accompanied by two female security officers.

Wright spoke to confirm her name and date of birth, while Kelly acknowledged his details by nodding due to the video link audio being muted.

No pleas were entered by either Kelly or Wright, whose barristers Richard English and Sharon Bahia attended the hearing remotely over video links.

Instead, Tim Evans for the prosecution outlined a series of forthcoming dates for the progression of the case.

One hearing is scheduled for 17 April 2023 during which the two defendants are set to enter pleas to the charges they face.

A provisional start date for a trial in front of a jury was given as 30 May 2023.

Judge Nicholas Barker noted that the estimated length of any trial would be around three weeks. A trial judge has yet to be identified.

In the meantime, Kelly, of Hunday Court, Workington, was remanded in custody while Wright, also of Workington, was granted conditional bail.

Mr English said a bail application in relation to Kelly would be made in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…