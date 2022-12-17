Family pay tribute to Wigton man who died after being hit by car

The family of a man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him.89-year-old Walter Faulder died after a collision at Orton Grange roundabout on Tuesday 13th December.In a tribute, his family said: "My Dad was a truly wonderful gentleman. "Proud to be a Wigtonian and serve his community through the fire service, receiving a British Empire Medal for his good service and dedication."He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a doting grandfather."He will be greatly missed."Not all hero’s wear capes, some use a fire hose."