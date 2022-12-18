Arrest made after woman stabbed in Carlisle

Detectives are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was stabbed on Ellesmere Way in Carlisle.

Police were called at around 3pm on Saturday 17 December.

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and currently remains in police custody.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.