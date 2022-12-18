Play Brightcove video

People who knew Doddie Weir as a player, friend and fundraiser have been remembering him ahead of the memorial service

Former teammates, family and friends of Doddie Weir have been remembering him ahead of the memorial service which will celebrate his life.

The Scotland rugby legend, 52, died in November after living with motor neurone disease (MND).

A special service will be held at Melrose Parish Church at 1pm on Monday 19 December.

Everyone attending is being asked to wear tartan; something Doddie was known for.

The service will also be streamed from Melrose Rugby Club's Greenyards ground that was his home pitch for many years.

St Mary’s Road in Melrose will be closed from 10am to 4pm to "facilitate the memorial service and safe movement of guests", the council has said.

A one-way system will also operate along the length of Annay Road (east) and Dean Road (west) until 4pm.

'No waiting' restrictions will be in force from 10am along St Mary’s Road and the High Street, from St Mary’s Road to Buccleuch Street.

The former Melrose Rugby Club lock-forward played 61 times for Scotland and represented the British Lions. Credit: PA Images

Doddie, who had played 61 times for Scotland and represented the British Lions, went public with his diagnosis of MND in 2017, before going on to raise millions of pounds for the charity set up in his name.

In a statement, Doddie’s family said: "We are lucky to have shared our lives with him and we cherish all those memories: his love and warmth, his support and advice, his quick wit, and his terrible jokes. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

"MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination.

"He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease."

