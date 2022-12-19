Play Brightcove video

Sandy McCracken joins Rick and Ruth down on the farm to hear their story.

When designers Rick and Ruth Ashton-Shaw left the bright lights of Manchester for a smallholding in deepest Dumfriesshire, they had no plans to become farmers: technology meant they could continue their day jobs whilst enjoying the good life.

But rural life soon got under their skin, and encouraged new ambitions:

“What started with a few friendly sheep-shaped lawnmowers and a passion for the outdoors quickly grew into something more, as we found out how food production methods could impact on the environment,” says Ruth.

Despite knowing nothing about farming, they set about turning thirty acres of untended pasture and a set of dilapidated farm buildings into a thriving eco-business.

This year saw them gain accreditation from the National Soil Association, which means their heritage lamb and pork can now be officially sold as organic and regenerative.

“Our aim is to show how small-scale farms have a valuable role to play in producing high-quality sustainable food at a local level.”

They’re also building a business in organic wool – a natural by-product of their food production.

As if that isn’t enough, the couple keep chickens, geese and horses, and are busy planting trees and wildflower meadows.

