Catch up on Representing Border 19th December 2022

Catch up on Representing Border - 19 December 2022

Tonight we mark a milestone for Representing Border as we reach the one thousand edition of the programme. We'll look back at some of the key stories we've covered in the past nine years. Peter MacMahon speaks to the polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice for his assessment of the recent rise in support for independence. And Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman and Alex Massie from the Times join Peter to consider what's changed in Scottish politics since Representing Border first went on air in January 2014. We also look ahead to the next two days of debates on the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform legislation.