The head coach of the Scotland national team has led the tributes to remember Doddie Weir.

Gregor Townsend was a teammate of Doddie's for the Scotland national team and has many fond memories of Doddie as a person and as a player.

Hundreds are expected to line the streets of Melrose and to be in attendance at the memorial service dedicated to Doddie.

Townsend believes that Doddie would have been humbled to see the amount of people arriving to remember his life, he said: "He would have been humbled, I don't think he realised the impact he made on people's lives.

"As a person, a rugby player and a campaigner to find a cure for MND, today is going to be a celebration of his life.

"He was a very good player, but he was more of a fun teammate. He was someone who had a lot of energy before and after games.

"He was always trying to get you to smile, always playing tricks on you. But he was an excellent player, one of Scotland's greatest ever second rows."

Townsend said the work Doddie did as an MND campaigner will have made the difference to many lives moving forward.

He said: "It is inspirational.

"To raise that amount of money and to show that level of determination to keep going while you are fighting this terrible disease yourself just showed the reserves of strength and positivity and character.

"His legacy is going to be massive, for other people that want to raise money, but specifically for MND."

When thinking of what he will remember of Doddie a smile will always be brought to Townsend's face, he said: "I will remember the glint in his eye, he was always up to mischief.

"He was great to be around and I just feel lucky to have known him both as a friend and as a teammate.

"We have been in the presence of a great person."

