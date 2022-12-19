Man shot dead by police in Carlisle

A man has been shot dead by armed police in Carlisle.

Officers were called at 3:37pm today, Monday 19 December following reports of a man threatening people at an address in the Botcherby area ion the city.

Armed officers were sent to the scene, where they found a man in possession of a knife.

Shortly after this, a police firearm was discharged.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other members of the public were injured during the incident, which is believed to be isolated.

A cordon is in place at the address as officers conduct their enquiries. Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene.

There will be increased police patrol activity within the Botcherby area throughout the night to help reassure and support the local community.

Cumbria Constabulary has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

