A famous dog from Cumbria has helped to raise enough money to fund a brand new Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) rapid response vehicle.

‘Max in the Lake District’ raised over £120,000 to enable the GNAAS to purchase the new vehicle, which will help the service to reach more people in need of help when out and about in the Lake District.

Max died in April this year, but Kerry and his dogs Paddy and Harry are continuing Max’s legacy by raising further funds Credit: Kerry Irving

The latest fundraising drive was achieved through several community events, including walks around Buttermere and Tewet Tarn.

The critical care team from GNAAS showed off the new vehicle at their most recent fundraising event, A Christmas Tail, held at The Old Pencil Factory in Keswick on Saturday 17 December.

The new Volvo XC90 rapid response vehicle bears Max’s pawprint.

The rapid response vehicle displays Max’s pawprint Credit: GNAAS

Kerry Irving and his spaniel dogs Max, Paddy and Harry have raised approximately £600,000 for various charities over the years, after gaining a huge international following from their ‘Max Out in the Lake District’ social media pages.

They were crowned ITV Border’s Fundraiser of the Year and attended this year’s Pride of Britain Awards, where they rubbed shoulders with celebrities on the red carpet.

Kerry Irving talks to the audience at The Old Pencil Factory in Keswick. Credit: GNAAS

While Max died in April this year, Kerry and his dogs Paddy and Harry are continuing Max’s legacy by raising further funds for numerous charities.

Mr Irving presented the keys to the new vehicle to Lee Salmon, head of operations at GNAAS, alongside several members of the critical care team.

Mr Salmon said: “Kerry has raised a phenomenal amount of money for GNAAS and I am humbled that the Max Out in the Lake District community will help us to continue saving lives throughout Cumbria. It’s an honour to have Max’s pawprint on the vehicle, knowing his legacy lives on through our life-saving work.”

Mr Irving added: “Max was there when I needed him and he saved my life from depression. Max’s popularity went on to help thousands of other people up until he passed away in April.

“Helping others in need is the greatest gift we can all give and our community-funded critical care vehicle given to GNAAS today, will help thousands of people in their hour of need.”

Paddy and Harry in front of the new vehicle they helped to buy. Credit: GNAAS

Until now, a doctor and paramedic team from GNAAS have operated a rapid response vehicle on Friday and Saturday nights only, responding to more than 280 incidents.

The new addition to the fleet of life-saving vehicles will carry the same equipment as the air ambulance, and provides a reliable and state-of-the-art resource to help GNAAS reach people in their time of need.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...