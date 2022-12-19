Doddie Weir's memorial service will take place this afternoon with hundreds expected to line the streets of Melrose.

Doddie was adored by so many both as a person and as a player, where he enjoyed such a successful and distinguished career.

Born in Scotland, the eldest of four children, he was brought up near the village of Stow in the Scottish Borders.

During his childhood he represented Scotland at national equestrian events and once competed against Princess Anne.

Here we look back at the amazing playing career Doddie had in rugby and the success he brought at both club and international level.

Amateur Career

Doddie started his career at Stewart's Melville and by 1988 was invited on a Scottish schools tour of New Zealand.

By 1989 he was playing for Melrose in the Borders and was part of an extremely successful side that lifted six Scottish club championships.

After a successful great few seasons with Melrose he had earned himself a move south of the border to Newcastle.

Professional Club Career

In 1995 Doddie moved to Newcastle to join Newcastle Gosforth, before the side changed their name to Newcastle Falcons.

Now playing full time rugby, Doddie gained promotion for Newcastle into the top division.

The following season they won the Premiership title, the first for the club.

Success was well and truly known for Doddie throughout his time at Newcastle.

Ahead of the 2000 season he was appointed Newcastle Falcon's captain, showcasing his leadership traits to lead the side.

His tenure as captain saw him lift the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2001 and make 97 appearances for the club.

Doddie Weir in 1999 Credit: PA

He departed the Falcons joining the newly reformed Borders rugby team alongside Gary Armstrong and George Graham.

Doddie would remain at Border Reivers until he retired from rugby in May 2004.

International Career

Doddie Weir made his first appearance for Scotland in November 1990 in a match against Argentina at Murrayfield.

He was a fan-favourite throughout the 90's and quickly became an integral part of the side.

In 1991 he made his first appearance at a World Cup where Scotland lost in the third-place play-off to New Zealand.

It was four years later in the World Cup where he wrote himself into the history books and into Scottish rugby legendary status.

He is the only Scot to have scored two tries against New Zealand when in the quarter final of the 1995 World Cup.

Doddie Weir was a mainstay in the Scotland side across 10 years. Credit: PA

He was selected as part of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 1997.

His final appearance for Scotland came in March 2000, playing at Murrayfield against France in the six nations.

In total he won 61 caps for Scotland, scoring 19 points throughout those games.

Doddie Weir will be remembered by many for many reasons but what can not be forgotten is that he certainly was one fabulous rugby player.

