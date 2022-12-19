Play Brightcove video

Peter MacMahon, ITV Border Political Editor, interviews Professor Sir John Curtice

ITV Border's politics programme, Representing Border, reaches its 1,000th edition tonight. It's something of a landmark. A good time to look back, and look forward.

Back in January 2014, when our first episode aired, Scotland was in the grip of an extended debate over independence.

Alex Salmond was First Minister, causing Tory Prime Minister David Cameron - who agreed the independence referendum - sleepless nights as he fretted over whether the United Kingdom would remain united.

As we know Mr Salmond failed in his aim though the result - 44.7% 'yes' to 55.3% 'no' - was far closer than many supporters of the Union, and indeed many nationalists had predicted.

Those who wanted the UK to endure consoled themselves in the belief the referendum would put an end to the drive for independence for the foreseeable future. They were completely wrong.

The defeat sparked an SNP revival.

The new First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, toured the country, packing out huge venues. She was, for a while, the country's first rock star politician.

And in 2015, the SNP won an astonishing victory in the UK general election taking all but three seats in Scotland, including two in the south of Scotland.

Since scaling those giddy heights there has been some retrenchment, but the SNP remain the dominant force in Scottish politics.

No other party has come close to removing them from power - a position they have held since 2007.

And we are still talking about independence. Should we be devoting so much time to it?

Well, yes. With a party which has as its core aim taking Scotland out of the UK, how could we do anything else?

But that is not to say that Representing Border has ignored the many other important issues which affect our viewers, the people of the south of Scotland.

Health, education, transport, policing, the economy, poverty, tourism - we've looked at all these and many more over our 1,000 episodes.

Our starting point was always that the actions of politicians in local government, at Holyrood or Westminster can have a direct effect on people's lives.

We aimed to find out what the people who will have to live with the consequences of decisions made by politicians expect from their political leaders.

To help us we have drawn on the expertise of any number of academics and think tanks as we have tried not just to report what has been happening, but also to help our viewers understand - to get to the facts behind the spin.

A special mention then to Professor Sir John Curtice who spoke to us for our first programme, for the 500th and who we spoke to again today to analyse the polls as only he can.

We have tried to be pertinent but not to be parochial. And there was no better illustration of that than Brexit.

It was a second referendum we had not expected but which had profound consequences (beneficial its proponents said, devastating its opponents argued) for the south of Scotland, Scotland and the UK.

If you take the Brexit referendum, and the independence vote, then in the course of just under nine years we have covered 11 important political events - those two, two sets of council elections, two European elections, three UK elections and two for the Scottish parliament.

Over time, we've interviewed First Ministers and Prime Ministers, opposition leaders at Holyrood and Westminster, MSPs, MPs and councillors.

Throughout all of this, we have tried to be both fair and impartial while holding those in power, or who aspire to power, to account.

It's been a remarkable and turbulent time in Scottish and British politics. Just after the independence referendum, I predicted things would quieten down. I'm not going to make that mistake again.

