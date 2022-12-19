Stephen Dobbie will receive a testimonial from former club Queen of the South next year.

The club legend scored 160 goals across two spells as well as contributing 50 assists.

As part of the testimonial there will be a match between Dobbie's all time Queens XI and a Scotland legends team that will be captained by Scott Brown.

The match will take place on Sunday 30 April 2023.

In a statement Queen of the South said: "Confirmation has now been granted for a testimonial to be held in honour of former club captain Stephen Dobbie.

"A testimonial committee has been formed to plan a number of events to recognise the strikers, commitment, loyalty and contributions to the club.

"The year-long testimonial will get underway at the end of April 2023 (Sun 30th), with a match at Palmerston when the man himself will select his all-time Queens 11 to take on a Scotland Legends side that will be captained by Scott Brown.

"As well as the game, the committee are also planning a dinner and golf day in Dumfries. Further details will follow in due course."

Dobbie, now 40, came through the youth academy at Rangers and had a career which saw him play for no fewer than 13 different clubs.

He was most widely known though for his achievements in Dumfries having been in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for three seasons in a row in the twilight of his career.

