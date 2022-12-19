Doddie Weir will be remembered by many for both his distinguished playing career and as a popular character.

Having won titles during his time with Newcastle Falcons and broken records as a Scotland international, he will always be remembered for his amazing playing abilities.

He will also be remembered for his wonderful personality and the smiles he brought to those he encountered throughout his life.

A special service will be held at Melrose Parish Church at 1pm on Monday 19 December.

Everyone attending is being asked to wear tartan; something Doddie was known for.

The service will also be streamed from Melrose Rugby Club's Greenyards ground that was his home pitch for many years.

People have been sharing their tributes to the popular player on social media.

