Catch up on Representing Border 20th December 2022

Catch up on Representing Border - 20 December 2022

On tonight's programme - we report on a marathon debate on the Scottish Government's gender reform plans as MSPs sit late into the night to vote on dozens of amendments to the controversial legislation. Also tonight - in the wake of last week's budget the acting Finance Minister denies short changing councils but local authority leaders are warning of service cuts. Peter MacMahon talks to COSLA's Resources spokesperson, Dumfries and Galloway Councillor Katie Hagmann.

