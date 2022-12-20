A man accused of trying to murder a woman outside a home in Carlisle has appeared in court.

Matthew Ryan, 38, faces one charge of attempting to murder his partner Kerry Wilson.

The incident is said to have happened in front of witnesses at Ellesmere Way in the city at around 3:00pm last Saturday.

During a brief outline of the circumstances at Carlisle Magistrates' Court, prosecutor George Shelley alleged that Miss Wilson had been stabbed multiple times "primarily to the torso and back".

She was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with "three confirmed major stab wounds" and had since undergone surgery, the court heard.

Miss Wilson’s condition is described as 'stable' but she remains in an induced coma.

Ryan, of Bannisdale Way, Carlisle, confirmed his name, age and address, and was accompanied in the dock by two security guards.

No plea was entered to the charge of attempted murder that he faces.

No bail application was made by the defence solicitor, Chris Toms.

Magistrates said the charge was so serious that it lay outside their jurisdiction and committed the case to Carlisle Crown Court.

Ryan is due to appear in front of a judge on Monday 16 January. In the meantime, he was remanded in custody.

A Cumbria police spokesman said after Saturday’s incident: "Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

"You can report online at Report a Non-Emergency Crime/Incident Online - Cumbria Constabulary, quoting incident number 186 of 17 December 2022.

"You can also phone on 101 and ask to speak to an officer from the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team."

