A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an incident on Borland Avenue this morning.

Police were contacted at 8:25am (December 20) with a report of a man seen with two knives in the area. A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody.

This is the same region where a man was shot dead by police yesterday evening (December 19) following an incident involving a knife.

Chief Superintendent of Cumberland Command Lisa Hogan said: "I can confirm that no one was injured during this incident this morning and this is unrelated to the incident yesterday.“

"The public will continue to see an increased police presence within the Botcherby area to help reassure and support the local community, so please speak to officers if you have any concerns.”

