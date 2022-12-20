More than half of school aged children in Cumbria aren't physically active, according to new data released by Sport England.

The Active Lives survey defines 'active' as "taking part in sport and physical activity on average for more than 60 minutes a day".

For the 2021/2022 academic year, 48.6% of five to 16-year-olds were deemed active, meaning 51.4% were not.

This is slightly better than the national average of 52.8% not meeting the threshold.

The data also showed that 17,800 children in Cumbria (30.8%) are 'less active', meaning they do fewer than 30 minutes of physical activity per day.

Within the county, Copeland led the table with 58% of children being defined as active, while Allerdale saw the worst results with 44.9%.

Deborah Earl, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Services at Cumbria County Council said: "It is reassuring to see that activity levels in Cumbria are better than the national average in a number of areas.

"On the face of it, it could be perceived as a positive story, that 28,100 children in Cumbria are meeting national recommended guidelines and leading active lives, but collectively we must recognise the challenge ahead of us to help those that are not meeting the recommended guidelines.

"There is more to do to help children be more active, and Active Cumbria working with other delivery partners are essential in helping to reduce physical activity inequalities which exist in Cumbria."

Active Cumbria Senior Manager, Richard Johnston said: "We know that developing a positive relationship with physical activity at primary school age encourages young people to develop a positive relationship with activity which leads to a lifelong commitment to an active and healthy lifestyle.

"We are fully committed to delivering a range of services which builds on the great work already being done by many schools and provide support as and when needed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...