Fewer ambulances will be in operation today as ambulance workers across Cumbria walk out in strike.

Members the GMB, Unison and Unite unions voted in favour of industrial action after asking for a pay rise in line with inflation.

GMB members will also strike on Wednesday 28 December.

The trust is warning of increased wait times, and is asking patients to only call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured, or there is a risk to life.

A representative said: "The assistance of the public is vital so for illness or injury which is not life-threatening, people should seek help and advice from their own GP, a pharmacist, or via NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk or find other means of transport to an emergency care centre."

Unison 999 crew members will picket at Salkeld Hall on Infirmary Street in Carlisle.

