Carlisle United is mourning the loss of one of its former directors who died recently at 76 following a short battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Jim Mitchell was the first ever trustee of the club's Community Sports Trust and its first and only chairperson. He also represented Carlisle United Official Supporters Club on the board of directors from 2016 to June 2022.

Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: "I’ve known Jim for many years and he will be greatly missed. As a director of the club, I can say beyond doubt that he represented the fans and the Trust in a strong and forthright way, but also in the right way, and his input has been invaluable.

“He was prepared to listen and debate, always looking for workable solutions rather than causing problems. His presence at meetings was a positive one, and was of real benefit to us all.

“As a friend, he was just always there and, again, always in a positive frame of mind. People will remember him on the local football scene as a strong player who really enjoyed winning back in the day.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: "This is terrible news and a real shock coming so soon after his diagnosis. Jim loved the club so much and put his heart and soul into trying to make the club better, and stand up for fans.

“We had many hours together over the years. He was a great bloke and I will really miss him.”

