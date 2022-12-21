Catch up on Representing Border - 21 December 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - a new strike threat for Scotand's hospitals as nurses and midwives reject the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government. Also tonight - protests outside and another long night for MSPs inside Holyrood as the battle over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill goes on. Peter MacMahon speaks to two of the key figures in the debate, Shona Robison, the Cabinet Secretary who piloted the legislation through Holyrood and her party colleague and fierce opponent of the Bill, the nationalist MP Joanna Cherry.

