ITV Border reports on Daphne the Donkey's arrival 25 years ago and how it launched their sanctuary.

On Christmas Eve 25 years ago, Daphne the Donkey landed at a farm in near Dunscore, northwest of Dumfries.

Now the farm is home to 18 donkeys and operates as a sanctuary.

Owner Iriana realised there was a need for somewhere to take in rescued animals and those needing recuperation.

The farm is home to 18 donkeys Credit: ITV Border

Alongside her family and funded entirely by donations, the farm invites young people to work with the animals.

The sanctuary is funded entirely by donations Credit: ITV Border

Iriana said: "Really Santa Claus brought Daphne for our three daughters and from there we very quickly realised you need more than one donkey, so we got another.

"And then, people started giving us donkeys.

"Nowadays, I would say it's less to do with real welfare issues and cruelty cases.

"It is more that people are downsizing so they'll approach us and ask us if we'll take their donkeys."

