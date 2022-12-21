Play Brightcove video

ITV Border explores the #NoHomeKit campaign which donates to homeless charity Shelter.

Every 90 minutes, 25 households are made homeless in England according to homeless charity Shelter.

In Scotland, the figure is five households for the same period.

Across the country, football clubs are swapping their home kit for their away or a third kit to raise money and show support for those with nowhere to call home.

This is part of the #NoHomeKit campaign organised by Shelter over Christmas.

Scottish teams like Queen of the South and Stranraer FC will ditch their home kits for matches on 23 December while Carlisle United will do the same on Boxing Day.

They'll be joined by nearly 1000 clubs from the EFL, SPFL, the Scottish Women's Premier League and non-league teams, beating last year's total of 261 clubs.

