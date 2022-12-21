Emergency services are responding to an accident on the M6 involving two lorries.

One lane is blocked with queueing traffic going southbound between J45 for Gretna and J44 for Carlisle North.

According to Inrix's traffic report service, the incident was first reported at 10:03am today.

No other details have been released on any injuries.

