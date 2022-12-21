Queen of the South has announced the departure of manager Willie Gibson by mutual consent.

Gibson was first appointed interim player-manager in February 2022.

The club says that now they have reached the halfway point and are reviewing the season so far, results haven't been good enough.

Chairman, Billy Hewitson said “There is no doubt that Wullie is Queen of the South through and through and wants the best for the club. He is a young manager who deserved the opportunity, but football is a results-based business, and we aren’t happy with the season so far and we have to do what we feel is best for the club. We thank Wullie for his efforts and wish him well for the future”.

Gibson himself said: “I’m obviously extremely disappointed. The season has been frustrating for everyone and hasn’t gone the way we hoped due to inconsistency. I still believe in the players and hope they can push up the table. Although it hasn’t turned out how I’d hoped, I thank the club for the opportunity and wish them and the players the best going forward”.

Grant Murray will take temporary charge of the side.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...