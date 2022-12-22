Play Brightcove video

Footage captured by local resident Abigail Buckley

Local residents in Silloth are concerned for the safety of three pigs on the loose in the town.

They were first spotted on Skinburness Road near the Solway Holiday Park on Thursday 15 December.

Despite calls on social media to try and locate the owners, attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

One resident, Diane Clorley, said in a Facebook post: "They are unpredictable and pose a danger. Our councillors should be doing something as well because of the damage with pigs rooting.

"As a community, we might have to do something in terms of food and water for the animals. The welfare of these animals is paramount."

The pigs were first spotted near the Solway Holiday Park. Credit: Adam Pearson

There had been suggestions the pigs had escaped from the Solway Holiday park, however the park’s management has denied this, explaining it does not keep pigs.

Another resident, Viv Atherton, said in a post on the Silloth Today Facebook group: "No one knows if these pigs are gentle or not, or if they were pets.

"People don’t realise that even if they keep themselves to themselves, they are destructive and wilful, solid, fast and strong."

Others, including Mark Hodgson, joked that the community should set up the ‘SSS’ - Save Silloth Swines.

Despite calls on social media to try and locate the pigs’ owners, attempts have failed so far. Credit: Johnstone Kayla Forster

Kath Otsell from the town said she was concerned about the potential danger to local dogs.

"I worry about the pigs in this weather and haven't seen anyone feeding them," she said.

"It’s a tad unnerving coming face to face - literally in my case - with one when out walking the dog. Those pigs are huge!"

Authorities including Cumbria Police, the RSPCA and DEFRA have been informed.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “If there is any suspicion of animals being abandoned we would urge people to call us on 0300 1234 999."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...