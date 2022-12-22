A GP in Carlisle says the NHS feels 'broken' as he struggles to deal with what he's labelled 'horrendous' pressures on services. Doctor Chris Corrigan has just overseen the opening of a new £12 million surgery on Locke Road, but says he has just 12 GPs to deal with 38,000 patients.

Despite opening on 12 December, it only has limited surgeries available at present as services transition from the Brunswick House and Arnside House sites, which will close in the coming weeks.

Play Brightcove video

Doctor Corrigan said: "On two levels, right now we are certainly seeing horrendous pressures, especially these last two or three weeks with all the respiratory infections and the Strep A problems.

"So we're seeing double the numbers of what we would normally do and that's with the background of the health service not yet being recovered from the pandemic."

