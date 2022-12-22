An investigation is now underway after a 40-year-old man died during a police shooting in Carlisle.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into the incident which happened on Borland Avenue in Botcherby on 19 December.

Officers were called to the property at just after 3:30pm, where it was reported that a man was making threats to kill, and young children were present.

Armed and unarmed officers entered and are said to have identified a possible imminent threat to a child.

As a result, two armed officers discharged their weapons.

The man suffered injuries to his head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.15pm.

A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Investigators have visited the location, have collected initial accounts from 11 officers and have begun the process of reviewing evidence, including body-worn video.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"While police shootings are, thankfully, rare it is understandable that people will be concerned by recent events.

"This was an isolated incident and our independent investigation will be thorough to ensure we understand the circumstances that have led to a man losing his life.

"We have met with the man’s family to explain our role and will be updating them as the investigation progresses."

