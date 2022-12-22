Speculation has well and truly started as Queen of the South look to appoint a new manager following the dismissal of Wullie Gibson.

Queens languish in seventh position in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Form however failed to pick up this season, and after a catalogue of bad results the club felt that a change at the top was what was needed.

With the season having just struck the half way point for Queens, there's still plenty of time to turn the fortunes of the season around, with the side still in position to make a push for the play-offs if the appointment of the next manager is right.

Here's a look at five potential candidates who could replace Wullie Gibson as manager.

Kevin Thomson

Former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson. Credit: SNS

The former Kelty Hearts boss could be keen for a return to management following his departure from the club at the end of last season.

Thomson won the League Two title with Kelty Hearts as he guided them into League One for this campaign.

It was Kelty Hearts manager John Potter who delivered the final blow for Wullie Gibson's tenure in Dumfries as Queens slumped to a 2-1 home defeat in Gibson's final game in charge.

Thomson who runs a youth academy, called the Kevin Thomson Academy, offers private tuition to players throughout the country.

Having started his coaching career as a youth coach with Hibs and then Rangers, he became the manager of the Rangers under 18 side before moving to Kelty Hearts.

Grant Murray

Grant Murray is currently caretaker manager of the Doonhamers. Credit: Ian Cairns Media

He is the man who has been appointed as caretaker manager of the side following Gibson's departure, Murray could throw his name into the ring to land the permanent position.

Having started his playing career with Hearts, Murray turned out for St Johnstone, Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers.

It was at the latter where he moved into coaching, becoming the player/manager in Kirkcaldy.

During his time as manager of Raith Rovers he guided the side to Challenge Cup, now the SPFL Trust Trophy, success as he defeated Rangers in the final.

Following his tenure with Raith Rovers Murray has not held a role as first team manager but has been still involved in the game.

He was a coach at Hibs where he guided the Under-20 side to a double, winning the SPFL Development League and Scottish Youth Cup in the 2017/18 season.

Following his spell at Hibs Murray has been an assistant at Edinburgh City, Queens Park and subsequently Queen of the South where he will now lead the side to face Falkirk away on Friday.

Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley has been without a club since being sacked from Hartlepool United in September 2022. Credit: PA Images

The former Alloa Athletic, Dundee, Falkirk and Cove Rangers manager was most recently with Hartlepool United in League Two.

He had a distinguished playing career that spanned across 17 years which seen him turn out for Millwall, Hibs, Hearts and Celtic to name a few.

The former Scotland international started his managerial career at Alloa Athletic after he hung up his boots with final club Aberdeen.

In his role at Alloa he won back to back promotions guiding the side from the fourth tier to the second.

Following his time with the Wasps he moved to Dundee where he led them to promotion from the Championship.

In his first eight matches in the Premiership Dundee remained undefeated and at the end of the campaign finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

A spell at Falkirk followed before the promotion specialist worked his magic again at Cove Rangers.

He led the club to two promotions in three seasons as they won the League Two title in 2019/20 and then promotion to the Championship in 2021/22.

He departed life in Scotland to take on the role at Hartlepool United in the summer.

He only lasted a couple of months in the role though as he was dismissed in September with the side struggling near the foot of League Two.

If he is interested in a return to Scottish football then Queen of the South could be the perfect fit for Hartley.

Danny Grainger

Danny Grainger currently manages Cumbria side Workington Reds. Credit: ITV News

Current Workington Reds manager Danny Grainger is no stranger to Scottish football having played for Gretna, Brechin City, Dundee United, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Hearts and Dunfermline.

He also had a five year spell at Carlisle United before he ended his playing career with Workington where he became manager.

In the summer of 2021 he was appointed assistant manager to Paul Sheerin at Falkirk and briefly was caretaker manager when Sheerin was dismissed.

In May 2022 he returned to be manager of Workington.

He may lack some management experience compared to some in this list but his knowledge of Scottish football and his Cumbria connections could make him a perfect fit to take on the role at Palmerston.

Stephen Swift

Stephen Swift left Stenhousemuir earlier this month. Credit: Alan Murray

A left-field candidate, but someone who will be known to Queen of the South fans, Stephen Swift briefly spent time in Dumfries during the 2006/07 season.

Swift enjoyed a playing career that saw him play at both professional and junior levels in Scotland.

The 42-year-old is a highly regarded young manager who started off his coaching career at Kilbirnie Ladeside where he was in charge between 2012-2016.

Following his spell at Kilbirnie he took charge at BSC Glasgow in the Lowland League.

He impressed during his time there and he led BSC Glasgow to finish now lower than fourth in the league between 2017-21.

He also led the side to fifth round of the Scottish Cup in the 2019/20 season where he was knocked out by Premiership side Hibs.

His success at BSC Glasgow was rewarded as he was appointed as Stenhousemuir manager in 2021.

In his first full season in charge the Warriors narrowly missed out on a play-off spot before indifferent form saw his dismissal earlier this month.

Even though things never worked out for him at Stenhousemuir he is a very talented young manager who could prove to be a gamble worth taking for Queen of the South.

