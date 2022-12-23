Police have seized cannabis with a street value of £890,000 after stopping a van on the M6 near Carlisle.

Officers made the stop near junction 44 at about 3pm on Wednesday.

Zygimantas Victorinas, 42, of Western Gateway, Newham, London has since been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He has appeared before Carlisle’s Magistrates’ Court today.

