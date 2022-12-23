Play Brightcove video

Video report by Bruce McKenzie

A teenager who is recovering from a serious accident has received a special gesture of kindness this Christmas.

Callum, 15, from Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway, had to be airlifted to hospital after a quad bike accident, which left him missing a large part of his skull earlier in the year.

After being in a coma for weeks, he returned home to his mum Amy who found it difficult to make the house more accessible for her him.

Their old bathroom wasn't suitable, so she went to a local showroom looking for a solution.

It was there that owner, Rab, organised a completely new bathroom to be fitted for free.

Rab said he wanted to do something to help. Credit: ITV Border

Rab said: "We decided we would chase up our suppliers and see what we could pull together.

"Possibly it was good timing with Christmas goodwill, but we got together and decided that we need to do something to help this guy."

The refit is making life much easier for both Callum and his mum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...