Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has made a special delivery just in time for Christmas.

Crews from Carlisle’s Green Watch delivered gifts to children spending their festive period at the Cumberland Infirmary.

Led by Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rock Ogden, firefighters from both the city’s East and West fire stations arrived at the hospital at 11:00am on Friday 23 December with their fire engine lights flashing.

Generous donations from the fire service’s staff and from Pirelli UK helped to buy the presents, and the children were delighted to have them delivered by the firefighters.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rick Ogden on raising funds to deliver the gifts to the children's ward at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary.

Mr Ogden said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to this appeal to help spread festive joy for children who will be spending their Christmas in hospital, instead of at home with their families and for other children who may not be as fortunate.”

Gifts were also donated to the Asylum Hotel in Carlisle and CFM Radio’s ‘Cash for Kids’ appeal.

