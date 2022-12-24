Man dies after crash on the A75 near Dumfries

A 30-year-old man has died following a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

Emergency services were called on Friday 23 December at around 11PM near Lochfoot Roundabout.

The driver of a silver Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for a time to allow police investigations to take place.

The A75 has since reopened.

Police say their thoughts are with the family of the man who died and are now asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened - or who might have dashcam footage - to get in touch.