Met Office weather warnings in Cumbria and southern Scotland

Two weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for our region.

A yellow Met Office warning for ice - which comes into force at 6pm today - is predicting that w intry showers will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces.

The warning covers the whole of Cumbria, most of Dumfries and Galloway and the western parts of the Scottish Borders.

Patchy snow on higher routes will lead to difficult driving conditions.

Any snow will be reserved for higher ground, the forecaster says.

The warning will be in force until 10am on 27 December.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in force for most of southern Scotland until 6pm today.

The Met Office is warning that wintry showers are likely to combine with icy surfaces to cause some travel disruption, mainly on higher routes.

There is also a small chance of interruptions to power supplies.