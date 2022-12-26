Three flood alerts in force in Cumbria

Three flood alerts are in force in Cumbria due to rising river and tidal levels.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert - meaning flooding is possible - for the Lower River Eden, the Coast at North Morecambe Bay and the Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwentwater.

Residents are asked to avoid using low-lying footpaths or areas prone to flooding.

People are advised to monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

The Environment Agency also asks residents to start acting on their flood plan if they have one.