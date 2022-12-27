Police name man following fatal crash on A75 near Dumfries

Police have named a man who died following a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

Lewis Kearns-Kinnear was pronounced dead at the scene following the single vehicle crash near Lochfoot Roundabout at around 11pm on Friday 23 December.

The 30-year-old, from Castle Douglas, was t he driver of a silver Renault Megane and no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for a time to allow police investigations to take place.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who saw what happened or has relevant dash cam footage of the area at the time is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4032 of 23 December, 2022.

