Cumbria's Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Peter McCall has urged drivers to take care on the counties rural roads.

Falling temperatures throughout the region could lead to freezing fog, black ice, and snow in some areas of the county.

Many of Cumbria’s roads are rural, often single-tracked with no streetlights or road markings.

Some tips to help drivers increase their safety on the roads from the PCC, include:

Drive slowly and leave larger gaps between cars to ensure plenty of distance.

Allow extra time for journeys and ensure you have at least quarter of a tank of fuel in case of any delays.

Wear comfortable, winter shoes to avoid slipping on the pedals.

Scrape and de-ice all car windows and wait for the windows to demist.

Ensure all lights are clear and visible, and make sure to use the lights when visibility it reduced.

Have food, water, warm and high vis clothes, and a phone charger in the car in case of emergencies.

PCC Peter McCall said: “Many of our roads are rural and poorly lit so it is essential that we recognise this and take our time when conditions start to become more treacherous.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious on Cumbria's roads. Credit: Cumbria PCC

“I would urge drivers to take extra care when travelling and avoid unnecessary journeys, where possible.”

Chief Inspector Steve Hunter, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Our advice to motorists, at any point in the year, is to drive to the conditions which present themselves at any one time.

“During the winter months there are additional risks, particularly with the impact of low temperatures and deteriorating visibility.

"This can be even more challenging on some of rural or minor roads, which may be more exposed to the elements.

“It may sound simple, however driving with more care and attention will make you a safer driver and will help prevent road traffic collisions.

“Please make sure your vehicle is winter ready. This includes ensuring you have plenty of windscreen washer fluid and that your tyres are properly inflated and have adequate tread depth.”

