A yellow warning for rain has been put in place by the Met Office for Dumfries and Galloway for Friday.

Heavy rainfall is expected from 3am on Friday morning and will remain in place until at least 6pm.

The Met Office has warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There could also be disruption to bus and train services with delays and cancellations a possibility.

The Met Office also said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Met Office advice to anyone who is driving when roads are flooded.

If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is turn around, don’t drown.

Although the water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water from which you may need rescuing.

Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

Never drive through flood water. Turn around.

