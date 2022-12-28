More than 1,000 homes in Whitehaven are without electricity.

Electricity North West said the outage started at about 8:30pm on Tuesday and that it was caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable.

Workers are trying to restore power to affected customers.

A statement from Electricity North West said: "We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.

"Please be aware that all our timescales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue.

"With high voltage power cuts, we're often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration."

Electricity North West have set-up an account with Cafe West for customers who are impacted by the power cut.

Hot soup, rolls and hot drinks will be available and the cafe is open between 9am and 3pm.

